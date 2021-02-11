Advertisement

Reno County vaccine clinic booked for Friday, drop-off lanes added

Vaccine event at Hutchinson Sports Arena
Vaccine event at Hutchinson Sports Arena(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The next Reno County COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Friday (Feb. 12) is full with the Reno County Health Department scheduling 800 appointments for for people 65 and older with increased risk factors. The county is also taking action to accommodate the crowd expected at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

“Due to the extreme cold, there will be two new drop off lanes on the east side of the arena,” the county said. “Enter from either 11th or 13th Avenue and follow the signs.”

Map for people getting COVID-19 vaccine Friday, Feb. 12 at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.
Map for people getting COVID-19 vaccine Friday, Feb. 12 at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.(Reno County)

The county said staff and wheelchairs will be available to assist patients to the door. The “Dragon Wagon” also will be available to give rides to and from patients’ cars.

Those who have pre-registered for the vaccine don’t need to do so again as they will still be in the system for future clinics, Reno County explained. The vaccination site (Hutchins Sports Arena) won’t be accepting walk-ins.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine administered to patients in Reno County or to pre-register to be vaccinated, call 844-834-3657 or visit the county’s website.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team. This image reflects...
Britt Reid no longer employed by Chiefs following crash
Firefighters from Wichita and Sedgwick County worked Tuesday to save a dog that fell through...
Firefighter falls into icy pond attempting to rescue dog in east Wichita
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 people dead, 8-year-old injured in Wednesday crash north of Salina
A plumbing expert in Wichita observes a hose not turned off outside of a home. This is a main...
Plumbing professional offers tips to keep water lines from freezing
Snow chances will increase by the end of the week.
Getting colder soon with more snow coming

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's response to the coup in Myanmar in the...
Biden says US is securing 600 million vaccine doses by July
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a pedestrian passes The Framing Gallery, closed due to...
US jobless claims fall slightly to 793,000 with layoffs high
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019 file photo, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. attends the 2019 Robert F....
RFK Jr. kicked off Instagram for vaccine misinformation
Blanca and Juan Rodriguez, both 67, died from COVID-19 hours apart in two different hospitals....
‘An epic love story’: Couple dies of COVID-19 hours after one final Zoom call