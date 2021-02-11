Reno County vaccine clinic booked for Friday, drop-off lanes added

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The next Reno County COVID-19 vaccine clinic set for Friday (Feb. 12) is full with the Reno County Health Department scheduling 800 appointments for for people 65 and older with increased risk factors. The county is also taking action to accommodate the crowd expected at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

“Due to the extreme cold, there will be two new drop off lanes on the east side of the arena,” the county said. “Enter from either 11th or 13th Avenue and follow the signs.”

Map for people getting COVID-19 vaccine Friday, Feb. 12 at the Hutchinson Sports Arena. (Reno County)

The county said staff and wheelchairs will be available to assist patients to the door. The “Dragon Wagon” also will be available to give rides to and from patients’ cars.

Those who have pre-registered for the vaccine don’t need to do so again as they will still be in the system for future clinics, Reno County explained. The vaccination site (Hutchins Sports Arena) won’t be accepting walk-ins.

For information on the COVID-19 vaccine administered to patients in Reno County or to pre-register to be vaccinated, call 844-834-3657 or visit the county’s website.

