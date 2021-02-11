Advertisement

Salvation Army provides warming centers amid dangerously low temps

Courtesy: KNOE 8 News
Courtesy: KNOE 8 News(KNOE)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salvation Army is providing a place for people to keep warm during the day. The organization said it will operate three shelters on certain dates and times for the rest of the winter. The shelters will give people a place to recuperate when the windchill temperatures become unbearable.

LocationAddressDaysTime
Downtown Koch Center350 N. Market (Access the Main Lobby Area)Monday – Friday8:30am – 4:30pm
(East Wichita) Citadel Corp1739 S. Elpyco (Fellowship Hall)Monday - Friday9:00am – 3:00pm
(West Wichita) West Orchard1910 S. Everett (Main Lobby Area)Monday - Friday10:00am-12:00pm
1:00pm-4:00pm

Every person utilizing the warming center will be have access to bottled water and light snacks. No communal food or beverages will be made available. Other safety measures followed during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic include space within each center will be limited to 50% of posted capacity, furniture will be placed six feet apart, and anyone entering will be required to wear a mask and answer COVID-19 health screening questions. Additionally, the space will be cleaned and sanitized every two hours during the posted times.

All locations will be closed Presidents Day, Monday February 15.

