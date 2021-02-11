Shockers hold off UCF on road, 61-60

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Alterique Gilbert scored 17 points including Wichita State’s last five points, leading the Shockers to a 61-60 win over Central Florida.

Trey Wade made a dunk with 2:12 left that gave the Shockers the lead for good. Gilbert hit a 3-pointer and made two free throws in the final 33 seconds. Dexter Dennis added 16 points and 10 rebounds for Wichita State (12-4, 8-2 American Athletic Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. Morris Udeze had 12 points. Wade finished with five points and five rebounds. Darius Perry scored a career-high 27 points for the Knights (5-10, 3-9).

The shockers led 36-30 at halftime, but couldn’t create separation in the final 20 minutes, never leading by more than seven. Leading by one with less than 10 seconds left, the Shockers turned it over. Perry, who led all scorers, missed his chance for the last-second game winner.

With the narrow win, the Shockers maintain second place in the AAC, tied with league-leading Houston in the loss column. Wichita State, winner of four straight, is back in action Sunday at SMU.

