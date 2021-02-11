Advertisement

Snow and dangerous wind chills expected this weekend

Heaviest snow will fall Sunday with wind chills well below zero
Snow could be heavy heading into the weekend.
Snow could be heavy heading into the weekend.
By Ross Janssen
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a winter storm has the potential of bringing heavy snow to the area heading into the weekend. The heaviest snow will fall Sunday and early Monday, with accumulations of 7-10 inches possible over the southern half of the state.

Skies will remain cloudy into Friday with low temperatures down in the single digits. Highs will remain in the single digits and low teens with light snow developing in northern Kansas throughout the late morning and afternoon. Northeast winds will make it feel colder with wind chills near zero much of the day.

Light snow Friday night and Saturday could result in accumulations of around an inch or two. Temperatures will remain in the single digits Saturday.

Sunday snow will overspread the entire area with roads getting slick, especially later in the day. Wind chills will be -10 to -20, and will likely drop down to near -25 Sunday night. More snow is expected Sunday night and Monday when most of the state will have 6 inches or more. Blowing snow is likely, but a blizzard is not expected.

Dangerous wind chills are likely statewide on Monday. Please make sure your pets have someplace to get out of the elements as the winter weather hits Kansas hard over the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy and cold. Wind: N/NE 10-20. Low: 7.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Wind: NE 10-20. High: 10.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy with a chance for light snow. Wind: N/NE 10-15. Low: 2.

Sat: High: 8 Cloudy with light snow.

Sun: High: 4 Low: 1 Snow likely.

Mon: High: 1 Low: -6 Snow tapering off in the afternoon.

Tue: High: 7 Low: -9 Increasing clouds; overnight light snow.

Wed: High: 17 Low: 0 AM snow, then mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 27 Low: 6 Partly cloudy and breezy.

