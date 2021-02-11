Weather Alert Days coming Friday through Monday for winter storm, dangerous wind chills

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With a stretch of sub-freezing temperatures unlike much of Kansas has seen in years, Storm Team 12 is issuing Weather Alert Days over the weekend into Monday for a winter storm on the way, followed by the coldest air we’ve seen this season with dangerous wind chills well below zero.

Storm Team 12 is issuing the Weather Alert statewide Friday through Sunday for a winter storm expected to dump snow on several areas. Storm Team 12 Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen said most of the snow will fall Sunday and Monday, especially across western and southern Kansas. A trace to two inches is expected for most of Kansas on Friday and Saturday.

Come Sunday into Monday, Ross said parts of the southern half of Kansas could see at least seven inches of snow, on top of what’s already on the ground and what will fall at the start of the weekend.

“Farther north, especially north of I-70, I would expect at least 3-6 (inches) in the Sunday/Monday timeframe,” Ross said.

The wind-chills for Sunday night into Monday could drop to 20 or 30 below zero for much of the state, including the Wichita area. With the arctic that began nearly a week ago, many wonder why it’s so cold for so long and when we’ll finally snap out of it.

“The cold air has been pushed up against the Rockies with no place to go,” Ross explained on his blog Thursday morning. “And our winds have been out of the northeast, continuing to funnel the cold air right into the region. We’ve also had an upper low spinning near the Great Lakes, which continues to push the bitter cold south. It’s almost like the perfect storm of cold weather.”

This is something, Ross said he hasn’t seen in his 20 years of professionally forecasting weather in Kansas.

The coldest air will hit Sunday into Monday when the high pressure slides into Nebraska and Iowa.

“That’s when we have a strong chance of seeing record lows Monday morning and maybe even Tuesday morning,” Ross said. Once the high pushes east of us, we will begin to scale back the cold little by little. What will temper the upward trend is the snow cover.”

The extended, 10-day forecast shows a return to the 20s next Thursday (Feb. 18), breaking the freezing point for an afternoon high next Friday (Feb. 19) and warming back up into the mid 40s for an afternoon high next Saturday (Feb. 20).

