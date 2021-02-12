Advertisement

4You: Kansas farmer rescues frozen hawk, Chiefs Super Bowl merchandise given for good cause

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:17 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are feel-good stories for Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021:

While checking on cattle on a cold Kansas day, Gene Davis finds a hawk frozen and covered in ice.

“On his chest he had about an inch and a half of snow and ice on him. His head was completely covered and he could barely see,” said Davis.

He and his son decided to call a local game warden to see what to do and they decided to try to warm him up.

“Wrapped him up in a towel and got in the pickup and put the heat on full blast. We sat in there for about 15 minutes to get all the ice melted off.”

After a tough loss in Super Bowl LV, all pre-made merchandise hailing the Kansas City Chiefs as repeat champions is going to a good cause. The NFL has partnered with a charity called Good360, which distributes preprinted items sporting a losing team’s logo to people in need around the world.

