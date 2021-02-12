Cocoa Dolce recognized as one of the best chocolate shops in the Midwest by travel site

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local chocolate shop gaining national attention for its sweet treats.

Cocoa Dolce was named as one of the 11 best chocolate shops in the Midwest for their handcrafted chocolates by the Travel Awaits travel site.

The folks over at Cocoa Dolce said this is good news, especially close to Valentine’s Day.

“I think Wichita people are very humble, but to be seen for the top chocolates we are, and to show like the commitment from making chocolates and having a headquarters here in Wichita is amazing, and to be acknowledged, it’s a pretty awesome thing,” Kwesi Robertson with Cocoa Dolce said.

Other chocolate shops on the list include ones from Omaha, Nebraska, Pella, Iowa and Indianapolis, Indiana.

