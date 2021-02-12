Advertisement

Cocoa Dolce recognized as one of the best chocolate shops in the Midwest by travel site

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local chocolate shop gaining national attention for its sweet treats.

Cocoa Dolce was named as one of the 11 best chocolate shops in the Midwest for their handcrafted chocolates by the Travel Awaits travel site.

The folks over at Cocoa Dolce said this is good news, especially close to Valentine’s Day.

“I think Wichita people are very humble, but to be seen for the top chocolates we are, and to show like the commitment from making chocolates and having a headquarters here in Wichita is amazing, and to be acknowledged, it’s a pretty awesome thing,” Kwesi Robertson with Cocoa Dolce said.

Other chocolate shops on the list include ones from Omaha, Nebraska, Pella, Iowa and Indianapolis, Indiana.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Kansans were arrested Wednesday on federal charges related to the violence at the U.S....
2 Kansans arrested in connection to Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 people dead, 8-year-old injured in Wednesday crash north of Salina
The woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair finally gets it removed by a plastic surgeon.
Woman recovers after doctor removes Gorilla Glue from hair
Winter scene of rural Kansas
Weather Alert Days coming Friday through Monday for winter storm, dangerous wind chills
A Kansas farmer saved a hawk found frozen in his pasture.
Kansas farmer finds, rescues hawk frozen in pasture

Latest News

Cocoa Dolce recognized as one of the best chocolate shops in the Midwest by travel site
A woman in Phase 2 of Sedgwick County's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan gets...
Sedgwick County vaccinating residents aged 70 years and older
The Negro Star newspaper
Negro Star among first newspapers to give voice to Black community in Wichita
Kansas ranch
Farmers and ranchers prepare to care for animals in dangerous cold