Dangerous wind chills until Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says colder temperatures plus a stronger breeze has put all of Kansas into the danger zone regarding wind chills. Out the door feels like temperatures between -10 and -20 degrees means frostbite is possible in 20 to 30 minutes.

The wind picks up this weekend and with even colder temperatures coming to Kansas, wind chills will become a major concern. Feels like temperatures, especially at night and during the morning will slip to -20, or colder on Saturday and Sunday which makes frostbite possible in less than twenty minutes. On Monday morning, wind chills will fall to 30, if not 40 degrees below zero making frostbite possible in a matter of minutes.

The first of two weather makers will arrive this afternoon into Saturday morning. An inch or two of snow looks likely and a brisk breeze will blow the snow around reducing visibility. Travel will be difficult on Saturday and worse on Sunday.

After a brief break in the snowfall on Saturday afternoon/evening, round two rolls in Saturday night and lasts through Monday morning. This event will last longer and be much stronger than the first one. Central and southern Kansas will see up to ten inches of snow by Monday morning while northern Kansas picks up half a foot of accumulation. Between the dangerous wind chills and heavy snowfall, travel is not advised Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

When will the intense cold end? Unfortunately, it is going to be a while. By the middle of next week, we should get close to freezing followed by much warmer temperatures toward the end of the month.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Cloudy, very cold. Wind: NE 10-20. High: 10.

Tonight: Cloudy with snow showers. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 2.

Tomorrow: A.M. snow showers; cloudy, very cold. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 11.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy, snow after midnight. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. Low: 1.

Sun: High: 4. Low -6. Snow and blowing snow likely.

Mon: High: 0. Low: -9. Morning snow; cloudy and very cold.

Tue: High: 9. Low: 0. Mostly cloudy; p.m. snow showers.

Wed: High: 21. Low: 8: Morning flurries, then mostly cloudy.

Thu: High: 29. Low: 14. Partly cloudy, becoming breezy.

