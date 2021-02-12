Advertisement

Girl Scout cookie sales start Friday

All the favorite cookies are back with a new french toast cookie added to the line up
All the favorite cookies are back with a new french toast cookie added to the line up
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Girl Scout cookie season is again upon us with sales beginning Friday (Feb. 12). The annual sale will look different this year with the Girl Scout program having to pivot due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization is relying more on digital sales and contactless ways for customers to get cookies. The Girl Scouts have a new cookie finder on its website. By entering your zip code, you can find the nearest troop selling cookies. The scouts also have a partnership with Grubhub.

“Starting the weekends of the sale, customers can use Grubhub to locate cookies and have them delivered contactless to them as well,” said Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland Director of Communications Muriel Boyce. “So it’s an exciting way for people to still support Girl Scouts and the girls’ goals and to be able to enjoy those sweet treats.

Locally, the Girl Scouts will have a few in-person boots, but there will be fewer of those this year. Locations include Towne West and Towne East malls. There is also a new cookie this year, a French toast-inspired cookie called the “Toast-Yay!”

