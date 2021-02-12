Heavy police presence follows shooting call in N. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A strong police presence followed a Thursday night shooting call near 13th and Hydraulic in north Wichita. Police responded to the reported shooting a little before 10 p.m.

Our photojournalist on the scene saw several police vehicles parked near the American Legion building and witnessed an ambulance leave that location. Our crew remains on scene to gather further information on what led up to the shooting, whether police are looking for any suspects in the case and the severity of possible injuries.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.