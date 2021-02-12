In rural communities, small town pharmacies vital to COVID-19 vaccine rollout

ANTHONY/ CONWAY SPRINGS, Kan. (KWCH) - The COVID-19 vaccine is starting to reach more places after much of the initial phase two rollout saw the vaccine in a county’s population center.

Getting the vaccine out to more rural areas is where community pharmacies are stepping up as they already serve as a critical access point for healthcare.

“It hardly hurt at all,” said Donna Ball after getting her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Donald Ball added, “Real easy.”

Donna and Donald Ball were among 100 people at Irwin Potter Drug Thursday in Anthony getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“A lot of relief for me because I’ve got a lot of other health problems that it affects badly.” Donna said, “So, it meant a lot to me to get it.”

Donald said, “I just wanted to get it so I wouldn’t be infecting her if I did get it.”

It was part of the first shipment the community pharmacy received of the vaccine. All the doses were administered by the close of business Thursday.

“We got ours through our federal partner, CPESN, and then the (Harper County) health department is also getting some,” said Sloane Freeman, pharmacist and owner of Irwin-Potter Drug and Freeman Pharmacy.

This has been a day Sloane Freeman, owner of Irwin-Potter Drug and Freeman Pharmacy, has been looking toward.

“We’re really excited to be able to provide this to the community.” Freeman said, “We’ve been working really hard for the last several months to prepare and make sure that we know what we’re doing and we can inform our customer base about the vaccine.”

Freeman Pharmacy in Conway Springs also got their first allotment of doses on Wednesday through the Sumner County Health Department.

“We started out with 20 this week, but next week, we’re expecting to get a lot more,” said Freeman Pharmacy Pharmacist Carissa Abernathy.

Carissa Abernathy at Freeman Pharmacy said they’re expecting their allotment to increase as much as five times next week, but they’re still waiting to learn specifics.

One of the ways Irwin-Potter Drug and Freeman Pharmacy prepared was by creating an online sign-up sheet where people could register to get the vaccine.

Abernathy said, “Our registration online has been wonderful. It’s available on our Facebook page, and patients have also been calling in. Multiple times a day, we get new patients added to the list, so it’s great we can help them get on it there, and then we go to the list whenever we know we’re getting more doses in, to kind of sort through who is next on our list based on age and phase.”

To start, the community pharmacies have given the vaccine to just county residents where the pharmacies reside.

“It should be county residents over the age of 65 right now, but we are hoping that they will open it up to let us do more next week,” said Freeman.

Freeman and Abernathy said the use of community pharmacies is the next logical step as the vaccine rollout expands to help serve local communities.

“Community pharmacies are a great way to get COVID vaccines out, and we hope that people see that and people can trust their local community pharmacies to come to get their COVID vaccines,” said Freeman.

For the pharmacists, part of the reason for that is the relationship they’ve built.

“Rural pharmacy is near and dear to my heart. I’m a small-town girl, so all these patients have a personal relationship with me. Just having a vaccine available to give to patients has really been comforting.” Abernathy said, “People not only are excited about it to be healthy, but it’s also kind of calming their emotions too.”

“We take care of these people every day, so we know who they are, they know who we are. We know their families, we know their kids, their grandkids, so it’s a very comfortable situation,” said Freeman. “We’re in the communities, they see us at the grocery store. We see them at baseball games and football games. It’s easier to know the patients that you’re reaching.”

For Donna, her local drug store is her preferred place to come.

“It meant a lot(to have it here).” She said, “I registered here and the Harper County Health Department trying to get it, and I’d much rather do it here.”

Both pharmacies are looking at getting at least a weekly allotment of the vaccine, and they’ll be getting the shots administered as fast as they come in.

Freeman said, “We will take vaccine, as much as they give it to us and just make sure that we reach everybody in the county and community and take care of our patients as best we can.”

As that comes in, the hope is by having it at community pharmacies will help encourage people to get the vaccine.

Donna said, “Recommend everybody doing this.”

