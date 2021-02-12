Advertisement

Kansas reports 1,208 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday

(KWCH)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The state of Kansas continues to see a steady decline in the number of COVID-19 cases as more Kansans get vaccinated.

Cases of COVID-19 peaked after the holiday season.

The state reported 1,208 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday.

The state also reported 61 new deaths and 47 hospitalizations since Wednesday.

Currently, 9.4% of Kansans have at least received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

