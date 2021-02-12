Advertisement

Man who ran for Topeka City Council arrested for role at Capitol riot

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man who previously ran for City Council was arrested for his role in the January 6 Capitol Riot on Friday morning.

William Pope, 35, appeared in a video depicting the fatal shooting of Ashli Babbitt inside the Capitol building. Pope said he had notified the FBI that he was involved in the breach, but had not damaged any property. Pope insists he was at the Capitol that day to exercise his First Amendment Rights.

Pop was arrested Monday on federal charges of Obstruction or Impeding Any Official Proceeding; Civil Disorder; Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds; Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building; Impeding Passage Through the Capitol Grounds of Buildings; Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building. Pope was taken into custody without incident.

Shawnee Co. Jail records indicate Pope was booked at 9:40 a.m. Friday on a federal hold. He is held without bond pending his first court appearance. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Pope is set to appear Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The FBI says Pope’s brother Michael Pope of Sandpoint, Idaho, was arrested Friday by the FBI’s Salt Lake City Division. He faces the same charges.

Will Pope ran in the 2019 City Council election and lost to current Councilmember Christina Valdivia-Alcala.

