Sedgwick County announces modified quarantine guidelines for K-12 students

Students wear masks they work in a fourth-grade classroom, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Elk Ridge...
Students wear masks they work in a fourth-grade classroom, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Elk Ridge Elementary School in Buckley, Wash. The school has had some students in classrooms for in-person learning since September of 2020, but other students who attend the school are still learning remotely.(Source: AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Local Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns announced modified guidelines for students who are exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19.

Under the new guidelines, students who are exposed where there is social distancing and mask wearing are now considered low-risk close contacts. That means, the student would be allowed to remain in school, at their parents’ discretion, and would not have to quarantine at home.

If there is no mask-wearing, such as, eating or drinking, or close physical contact, that student is considered to be a high-risk close contact and should follow the recommendations of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In most districts, that means a 7-day quarantine with a test on the sixth day and 8-10 days without.

Dr. Minns said the low case count in Sedgwick County, along with recent studies that show transmission is low in schools, led to the decision. He and commissioners said the goal is still to help keep students safe and in the classroom. The modification does not apply to teachers.

