Sedgwick County vaccinating residents aged 70 years and older

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County will now vaccinate residents aged 70 years and older.

The county’s vaccine clinic will be open Feb. 12-13 and 15-20 at INTRUST Bank Arena to vaccinate healthcare workers and residents 70 and older.

The drive-thru vaccine clinic at 777 E. Waterman Street is open to residents who have mobility difficulties.

Appointments will not be opened unless vaccines are available.

The county is asking those with an appointment to arrive no more than 15 minutes early and plan for the appointment to last at least 45 minutes.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.