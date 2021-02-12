Advertisement

Sedgwick County vaccinating residents aged 70 years and older

A woman in Phase 2 of Sedgwick County's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan gets first dose.(KWCH)
A woman in Phase 2 of Sedgwick County's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan gets first dose.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County will now vaccinate residents aged 70 years and older.

The county’s vaccine clinic will be open Feb. 12-13 and 15-20 at INTRUST Bank Arena to vaccinate healthcare workers and residents 70 and older.

The drive-thru vaccine clinic at 777 E. Waterman Street is open to residents who have mobility difficulties.

Appointments will not be opened unless vaccines are available.

The county is asking those with an appointment to arrive no more than 15 minutes early and plan for the appointment to last at least 45 minutes.

