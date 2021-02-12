Advertisement

Sen. Roger Marshall discusses issues surrounding pandemic, 2nd impeachment

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Senator Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, among national leaders taking a step away from their normal week this week during the impeachment hearing, took time Thursday (Feb. 11) to speak with Eyewitness News about issues concerning Kansans at the state and national levels.

On the third day of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, Marshall still believes the impeachment was unconstitutional and that the trial is a waste of time that he said could be spent confirming President Joe Biden’s new cabinet members. Speaking about the most recent former president, Marshall said Democrats are trying to “blame him for everything.” He said going through with the trial to impeach a president who is no longer in office is unconstitutional.

To be clear, the Constitution does not make mention of such a scenario. Marshall said that proves his point.

“If the Constitution is quiet on it, then I don’t see there’s any way to go forward,” he said. “What does that look like going forward? And I really think, as I read the Constitution, and it speaks about an incumbent president, a president who’s in office.”

Marshall said the trial following last month’s House vote to impeach President Trump sets a bad precedent. He likened it to impeaching other past presidents like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.

In discussing issues with Kansas’ rollout of COVID-19 vaccine doses, Marshall said the state’s ranking near the bottom of the pack when it comes to administering vaccines isn’t because of anything on a federal level. He said the efforts by the federal government to get doses of vaccines into the hands of states and into the arms of the people is “a miracle.” But once it leaves the hands of the federal government, he said government itself is what is slowing the process. He thinks the U.S. has the ability to achieve herd immunity by April or May. To accomplish that, he said we need to look to how we already vaccinate for things like the flu.

“What I’m encouraging (Kansas Governor Laura Kelly) to do is put these vaccinations in the hands of people who know how to do the job,” Marshall said. “This country has the capacity to do 3 million flu vaccinations per day, the infrastructure is already there. The backbone of giving vaccinations in this country is our community pharmacies, the doctors offices and community health departments.”

Last week, the Biden administration announced it would begin shipping vaccines directly to pharmacies across the country.

Marshall also discussed issues with unemployment insurance in Kansas. Many in the state on unemployment say they have not received benefits in months. Marshall said the money is there, but the state is struggling to get that money to its people.

“I’m frustrated like you are,” Marshall said. “Some states have done grate, some counties have done great, others not so much. So I think it always comes back to the quality of work of the people and if the state legislature needs to give the governor some more tools, so be it. But we’re doing everything we can up here in Washington, fighting for hardworking Kansans.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team. This image reflects...
Britt Reid no longer employed by Chiefs following crash
Firefighters from Wichita and Sedgwick County worked Tuesday to save a dog that fell through...
Firefighter falls into icy pond attempting to rescue dog in east Wichita
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 people dead, 8-year-old injured in Wednesday crash north of Salina
Two Kansans were arrested Wednesday on federal charges related to the violence at the U.S....
2 Kansans arrested in connection to Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
A plumbing expert in Wichita observes a hose not turned off outside of a home. This is a main...
Plumbing professional offers tips to keep water lines from freezing

Latest News

Getting the vaccine out to more rural areas is where community pharmacies are stepping up as...
In rural communities, small town pharmacies vital to COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Community Pharmacies getting the COVID-19 Vaccine to rural Kansas towns - clipped version
Sen. Marshall calls 2nd Trump impeachment waste of time
Ochai Agbaji, KU vs. Iowa State
KU rolls past Iowa State 97-64