Sterling College Women’s Basketball wins KCAC title with roster full of Kansas natives

Sterling College women's basketball wins KCAC season with 23-0 record.
By Chelsea Croft
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - It’s been 10 years in the making but Sterling women’s basketball has clinched the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference season title, finishing undefeated 23-0.

The Lady Warriors did that with a roster of mostly Kansas athletes.

Sterling redshirt sophomore Taya Wilson said, “It just creates a kind of chemistry that you don’t see on a lot of other basketball teams. Like I’m rooming with Emmi and we played against each other all through high school. So it’s just kind of cool it be like, reminiscing about the past and being like, ‘I’m so glad she’s on my team.”

Wilson graduated from Sterling High School. She’s now one of thirteen players from Kansas on the Sterling College women’s team.

Senior Kylah Comley is also a hometown girl who is a former KCAC Freshman of the year and two-time KCAC Player of the Year.

“I think just being from around the same areas, we get to play together in the off season, we get to work out together, we hang out,” said Comley. “So I think that translates to onto the court as well.”

Sterling junior Bailey Bangert graduated from Kingman High School. “We had a lot of Kansas kids and I just think it’s really cool because we got to play against each other in high school and we just got to know each other then, even before we came to college,” said Bangert.

The Lady Warriors said being from small Kansas towns has not only bonded them, but made them work harder.

Sterling junior Emmiley Hendrixson said, “I think Kansas kids get overlooked a lot in every sport and this just proves that we’re here and we’re able to do anything.” Hendrixson graduated from Haven High School.

“Those are often two, three, sometimes four sport athletes and they know how to grind it out, they work really hard,” said Sterling head coach K.C. Bassett. “A lot of recruiting in small town Kansas and just found those diamonds in the rough that are overlooked.”

Bassett, also a Kansas native and former warrior, said all but a couple of her Kansas players came from schools 3A or lower. She believed their willingness to share the ball has led to the success they’re seeing this season.

The Lady Warriors are looking to make a splash in the post season and prove where Kansas women’s basketball stands against teams across the country.

