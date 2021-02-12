Advertisement

Vitamin C and zinc don’t help fight COVID, study says

The research included some 200 patients
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021
(CNN) – Researchers are pouring cold water on speculation that zinc and vitamin C can help fight COVID.

The Cleveland Clinic conducted the first major randomized study on the subject, involving more than 200 patients.

The report concluded that the supplements did nothing to help people with COVID, even when taken in high doses.

On top of that, researchers said taking a lot of zinc and vitamin C can backfire, leading to gastrointestinal issues, nausea, and stomach cramps.

The research was published in the journal Jama Network Open.

