Weather Alert: Dangerous wind chills and accumulating snow this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Snow and dangerous wind chills will take over Kansas this weekend into the start of the next work week.

Tonight, lows will drop to around -5 to 5. When you factor in the wind, it’s going to feel more like -15 to -20 early Saturday morning. Light snow will be possible overnight, mainly along the state line with Nebraska. Flurries will be possible for the rest of the state into early Saturday.

Saturday afternoon, highs will be around 5 to 15. Once again, with the wind, it’s going to feel more like 0 to -5 in the afternoon. Our next, better chance for accumulating snow will arrive Saturday evening for some of us.

Snow will begin in western Kansas around 6 p.m. on Saturday. It will move to the east, closer to the I-135 corridor by midnight. Overnight, it will expand to cover the entire state. That will continue through most of the day on Sunday. By around 5 p.m. Sunday, snow will begin to taper off for the west, but it will linger for central Kansas (especially south central) through Monday morning. Snow chances will come to an end for our area around noon on Monday.

By the time the snow wraps up, 4 to 7 inches will be possible along and north of I-70 (except for the northeast, where totals will be around 2 to 4 inches) and 7 to 10 inches for areas south of I-70.

Highs will be in single digits this weekend with wind chills staying well below zero, especially early in the morning and late in the evening.

Monday and Tuesday morning wind chills will be around -20 to -30 with afternoon wind chills around -5 to -15.

We’ll gradually get warmer next week, back into the 20s by Wednesday and the 30s and 40s by Friday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Flurries. Wind: NE 10-20. Low: 2 (Wind chill: -16)

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE 10-20. High: 12 (Wind chill: -3)

Tomorrow night: Snow after midnight. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. Low: 4 (Wind chill: -20)

Sunday: Snow, heavy at times. Wind: NE 10-20. High: 6 (Wind chill: -13)

Mon: High: 2. Low: -7. Morning snow.

Tue: High: 9. Low: -15. Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 22. Low: 5: Mostly cloudy with light snow.

Thu: High: 29. Low: 3. Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: High: 34. Low: 15. Mostly sunny.

