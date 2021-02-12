Advertisement

Wichita Public Schools to start vaccinating teachers Saturday

Wichita Public Schools USD 259
Wichita Public Schools USD 259(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools said it will begin vaccinating teachers against COVID-19 on Saturday.

The district said it has received its first supply of vaccines and will begin the first round at the Wichita Public Schools’ Alvin Morris Administrative Center. The prioritization plan for employees will follow Phase 2 of Governor Kelly’s vaccination plan.

The district said employees who responded to the survey will be considered for vaccination through the AMAC site. A prioritization plan will determine how to quickly distribute the vaccine once each shipment arrives. The distribution plan is as follows:

  • Employees 65 and older with medical conditions. Medical professionals will rank order based on health conditions reported on the staff survey.
  • Employees 65 and older without medical conditions based on the time stamp on the survey response.
  • Nurses, therapists, psychologists, social workers, OT/PT, SLP and audiologists, with nurses prioritized, then others based on the survey time stamp.
  • Employees with severe and other medical risk conditions. Medical professionals will rank order based on health conditions reported on the staff survey.
  • Staff that work directly with students in certain categories/locations. Based on time stamp of survey response for those who work with pre-k students, categorical students and PBIS; and staff who work at Levy, Greiffenstein, Wells, Bryant, Little, Dunlap Transition Campus at Chisholm and Sowers.
  • All other staff who expressed desire to receive the vaccine based on the time stamp on the staff survey.

The district said staff from multiple buildings will be selected for vaccination on a given day, rather than vaccinating all staff at one building on the same day and risking impact based on vaccine reaction.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Kansans were arrested Wednesday on federal charges related to the violence at the U.S....
2 Kansans arrested in connection to Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
Winter scene of rural Kansas
Weather Alert Days coming Friday through Monday for winter storm, dangerous wind chills
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 people dead, 8-year-old injured in Wednesday crash north of Salina
A heavy police presence follows a shooting call near 13th and Hydraulic in N. Wichita on...
Man critically injured in shooting at American Legion in N. Wichita
The woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair finally gets it removed by a plastic surgeon.
Woman recovers after doctor removes Gorilla Glue from hair

Latest News

FILE - In this April 17, 2020, file photo, a patient is loaded into an ambulance by emergency...
Cuomo administration ‘froze’ over nursing home COVID-19 data requests
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, Lear Preston, 4, who attends Scott Joplin Elementary...
CDC: Strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely
The number of COVID-19 variants is growing across the United States.
WHO chief warns of complacency as global virus cases drop
Kansas reports 1,208 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday