Wichita Wind Surge officially becomes Minnesota Twins Double-A affiliate

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is official; the Wichita Wind Surge will be a Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

Also announced, players can see a salary increase, more modernized facilities and improved amenities, and better geographical alignment for reduced in-season travel.

Previously, the Wind Surge was the triple-A affiliate with the Miami Marlins but never played a game due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.