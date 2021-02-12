Advertisement

Wichita Wind Surge officially becomes Minnesota Twins Double-A affiliate

Wichita WInd Surge
Wichita WInd Surge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is official; the Wichita Wind Surge will be a Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

Also announced, players can see a salary increase, more modernized facilities and improved amenities, and better geographical alignment for reduced in-season travel.

Previously, the Wind Surge was the triple-A affiliate with the Miami Marlins but never played a game due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Kansans were arrested Wednesday on federal charges related to the violence at the U.S....
2 Kansans arrested in connection to Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 people dead, 8-year-old injured in Wednesday crash north of Salina
Winter scene of rural Kansas
Weather Alert Days coming Friday through Monday for winter storm, dangerous wind chills
The woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair finally gets it removed by a plastic surgeon.
Woman recovers after doctor removes Gorilla Glue from hair
A heavy police presence follows a shooting call near 13th and Hydraulic in N. Wichita on...
Man critically injured in shooting at American Legion in N. Wichita

Latest News

Sterling College women's basketball wins KCAC season with 23-0 record.
Sterling College Women’s Basketball wins KCAC title with roster full of Kansas natives
Ochai Agbaji, KU vs. Iowa State
KU rolls past Iowa State 97-64
Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi, right, scores past Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado...
Royals acquire Andrew Benintendi in 3-team trade
Shocker junior Dexter Dennis drives to the bucket during an 81-43 win over Newman Wednesday,...
Shockers hold off UCF on road, 61-60