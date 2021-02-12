Wichita Wind Surge officially becomes Minnesota Twins Double-A affiliate
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It is official; the Wichita Wind Surge will be a Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.
Also announced, players can see a salary increase, more modernized facilities and improved amenities, and better geographical alignment for reduced in-season travel.
Previously, the Wind Surge was the triple-A affiliate with the Miami Marlins but never played a game due to the pandemic.
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.