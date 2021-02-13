Advertisement

Kansas State Sen. Bud Estes dies

Kansas Republican State Sen. Bud Estes has died. He was 75.
By Carolina Loera
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Estes represented District 38 in Southwest Kansas which includes Dodge City and Liberal.

Senator Bud Estes was first elected to the Kansas Senate in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020. Prior to his time as a Senator, he served in the Kansas House for four years, representing District 119. During his time in the Senate, Senator Estes was Chair of the Federal & State Affairs Committee and Vice Chair of the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.

State Treasurer, Lynn Rogers posted the announcement this morning on his Twitter account. On his tweet he said “My deepest sympathy to the family of Republican State Sen. Bud Estes who passed away early this morning. We may not have always agreed, but we could always talk and his voice, on the floor and in our lives, will be missed.”

Senate President Ty Masterson offered the following statement.

“Our hearts are heavy today upon learning about the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Senator Bud Estes. Bud has a kind and gentle spirit and was well respected by all who served with him in the legislature. Known as the best dressed Senator, he took great pride in his job as a Senator and the work he was doing on behalf of his constituents. On behalf of all of us in the Kansas Senate, we offer our thoughts and prayers to his beloved wife Renae and their entire family.”

The cause of his death is unknown.

