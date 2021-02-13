Advertisement

Shockers game with Houston pushed up

Game versus Memphis postponed
Wichita State Interim Head Coach Isaac Brown
Wichita State Interim Head Coach Isaac Brown(WSU Athletics)
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (Release) - The American Athletic Conference announced another pair of changes to the men’s basketball schedule.

The Memphis at Wichita State game, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18, has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases and contact tracing of the student-athletes at Memphis. Rescheduling information has yet to be determined.

The Houston at Wichita State game, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25, will move up a week to Feb. 18 at 6 p.m. CT on either ESPN or ESPN2.

Notably, the winner will have sole possession of first-place in the conference standings, based on winning percentage. WSU (12-4) has an 8-2 record in American Athletic Conference play. Houston is 11-2 in league play and 17-2 overall.

