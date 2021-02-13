Advertisement

Sunday’s Shocker game at SMU postponed

Wichita State interim head coach Isaac Brown applauds his team in an 81-43 win over Newman...
Wichita State interim head coach Isaac Brown applauds his team in an 81-43 win over Newman Wednesday, December 30, 2020.(Shocker Athletics)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The American Athletic Conference announced that Sunday’s men’s basketball game in Dallas between Wichita State and Southern Methodist University has been postponed due to contact tracing with the SMU program.

Rescheduling information has yet to be determined, the AAC said. This is Wichita State’s fifth league game that’s postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases or close contacts with opposing programs. With similar issues impacting Memphis and East Carolina (the Shockers’ next two opponents), it’s unknown if the Shockers will take the floor again before their Feb. 25 home game against No. 8 Houston. Sunday’s postponement is the second delay for Wichita State’s planned trip to SMU. The teams were initially scheduled to play in Dallas on Jan. 17.

Wichita State currently sits at 12-4 overall and 8-2 in the AAC, halfway through the scheduled number of league games with less than a month left in the regular season.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Kansans were arrested Wednesday on federal charges related to the violence at the U.S....
2 Kansans arrested in connection to Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
Winter scene of rural Kansas
Weather Alert Days through Monday for winter storm, dangerous wind chills
KWCH Car Crash generic
2 people dead, 8-year-old injured in Wednesday crash north of Salina
A heavy police presence follows a shooting call near 13th and Hydraulic in N. Wichita on...
Man critically injured in shooting at American Legion in N. Wichita
The woman who sprayed Gorilla Glue on her hair finally gets it removed by a plastic surgeon.
Woman recovers after doctor removes Gorilla Glue from hair

Latest News

Kansas Capitol Building in Topeka.
Kansas proposal against transgender athletes gains traction
Wichita WInd Surge
Wichita Wind Surge officially becomes Minnesota Twins Double-A affiliate
Sterling College women's basketball wins KCAC season with 23-0 record.
Sterling College Women’s Basketball wins KCAC title with roster full of Kansas natives
Ochai Agbaji, KU vs. Iowa State
KU rolls past Iowa State 97-64