Sunday’s Shocker game at SMU postponed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The American Athletic Conference announced that Sunday’s men’s basketball game in Dallas between Wichita State and Southern Methodist University has been postponed due to contact tracing with the SMU program.

Rescheduling information has yet to be determined, the AAC said. This is Wichita State’s fifth league game that’s postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases or close contacts with opposing programs. With similar issues impacting Memphis and East Carolina (the Shockers’ next two opponents), it’s unknown if the Shockers will take the floor again before their Feb. 25 home game against No. 8 Houston. Sunday’s postponement is the second delay for Wichita State’s planned trip to SMU. The teams were initially scheduled to play in Dallas on Jan. 17.

Wichita State currently sits at 12-4 overall and 8-2 in the AAC, halfway through the scheduled number of league games with less than a month left in the regular season.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.