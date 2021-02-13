Advertisement

Weather Alert: Snow, dangerous wind chills through Monday

Snow and dangerous wind chills have prompted a Storm Team 12 Weather Alert through Monday.
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Snow and dangerous wind chills have prompted a Storm Team 12 Weather Alert through Monday.

Snow will begin in western Kansas around 5-6 p.m. on Saturday. This will move to the east, taking over the western half of the state by midnight. Overnight, into early Sunday morning, snow will move into central and eastern Kansas. By 6 a.m. Sunday, snow will be possible across the entire state. By 6 p.m. Sunday, snow will end for western Kansas. We’ll have off and on snow showers for central and eastern Kansas overnight into early Monday morning. By noon on Monday, snow will end for any part of our viewing area.

Snow totals will reach 2-4″ from Salina into northeastern Kansas. Most of the state will receive around 4-7″ of snow, with 7-10″ possible along the state line with Colorado and Nebraska.

Wind chills will be dangerous over the next few days as well. We’ll have wind chills around -15 to -20 on Sunday with highs in single digits. Wind chills Monday and Tuesday morning will be around -20 to -30. With highs staying around 5 to 10 degrees.

We’ll gradually get warmer next week with highs in the teens Wednesday, the 20s Thursday, the 30s Friday, and the 40s next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Snow late. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. Low: 0 (Wind Chill: -18)

Tomorrow: Snow, heavy at times. Wind: NE 10-20; gusty. High: 3 (Wind Chill: -16)

Tomorrow night: Snow continues, off and on. Wind: N 10-20. Low: -7 (Wind Chill: -25)

Monday: Snow ends in the morning (4-7″ total). Wind: N 5-15; gusty. High: 5 (Wind Chill: -8)

Tue: High: 10. Low: -13. Partly cloudy, flurries overnight.

Wed: High: 19. Low: 3: Mostly cloudy with light snow and flurries.

Thu: High: 27. Low: 5. Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: High: 33. Low: 10. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 42. Low: 20. Mostly sunny. breezy.

