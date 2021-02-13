Weather Alert: Winter Storm and bitter wind chills

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Weather Alert Day: Snow and dangerous wind chills will take over Kansas this weekend and Presidents’ Day.

Today, cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with highs around 5 to 15 across Kansas. The wind, is going to make it feel more like 0 to -5 in the afternoon. Snow chances will ramp up tonight into Sunday morning.

Snow will begin in western Kansas this evening. It will move to the east, closer to the I-135 corridor by midnight. Overnight, it will expand to cover the entire state. That will continue through most of the day on Sunday. By around 5 p.m. Sunday, snow will begin to taper off for the west, but it will linger for central Kansas (especially south central and southeast) through Monday morning.

By the time the snow wraps up, 4 to 7 inches will be possible along and north of I-70 (except for the northeast, where totals will be around 2 to 4 inches) and 7 to 10 inches for areas south of I-70 with the heavies in southwest Kansas and along the Kansas/Oklahoma state-line.

Highs will be in single digits this weekend with wind chills staying well below zero, especially early in the morning and late in the evening. Monday and Tuesday morning wind chills will be around -20 to -30 with afternoon wind chills around -5 to -15.

We’ll gradually get warmer next week, back into the 20s by Wednesday and the 30s and 40s (for some) by Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

**Wind Chill Advisory until midnight**

***Winter Weather Advisory- Midnight to 6AM Monday***

Today: Mainly cloudy. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 9 (Wind chill: -10)

Tonight: Snow develops after midnight. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 0 (Wind chill: -20)

Sunday: Snow, heavy at times. Wind: NE 15-20. High: 4 (Wind chill: -15 to -20)

Sunday night: Light snow and flurries. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: -7 (Wind chill: -25 to -30)

Mon: High: 2. Morning flurries, otherwise cloudy and bitter cold.

Tue: High: 9. Low: -15. Partly cloudy, flurries overnight.

Wed: High: 20. Low: 3: Mostly cloudy with light snow and flurries.

Thu: High: 25. Low: 4. Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: High: 32. Low: 12. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 41. Low: 20. Mostly sunny. breezy.

