Arkansas City sanitation shifts to four-day schedule

A garbage truck picks up trash from a curbside bin.
A garbage truck picks up trash from a curbside bin.(WILX)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Arkansas City will shift to a four-day sanitation schedule this week due to extremely cold temperatures.

City offices will remain open Monday, Feb. 15, despite President’s Day being a federal holiday, it is not a city-observed holiday. However, city sanitation crews will not be working due to the extreme cold.

Monday’s trash routes will not be picked up Feb. 15, but will be picked up one week later on Feb. 22.

“If a customer absolutely cannot wait until next Monday, Feb. 22, for their trash to be picked up, they can call the Public Services Department at (620) 441-4460 and ask for it to be picked up later this week,” said City Manager Randy Frazer. “Our crews will do their best to ‘catch up’ as needed this week.”

The City does not anticipate that Tuesday’s, Wednesday’s, Thursday’s or Friday’s routes will be affected by this weather disruption. Residents should plan to place their trash at the curb, as normal.

All refuse should be placed at normal pickup locations by 6 a.m. on the scheduled day of pickup.

