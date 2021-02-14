Churches in Wichita raise money to provide shelter for those in need during extreme cold

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two churches in Wichita, The 316 Church and Church on the Street are working around the clock to meet the needs of the most vulnerable in the community, starting a GoFundMe that’s raised thousands of dollars in a few days to put those without shelter in hotels for the next week.

“We are working really hard in the next 24 hours because the temperatures are going to be dangerously low,” said organizer Nima Mossallah.

The churches are also collecting cold weather necessities like tents, sleeping bags, blankets, coats, gloves, hats and handwarmers to give out to those in need.

“Whether it’s socks or gloves, anything to stay warm,” said Mossallah. “We have been collaborating with our teams going out to make sure all the needs are met.”

By the end of Saturday night, the group expects to place more than 20 people in hotel rooms. Throughout the week, they’ll continue to care for them.

“We are providing three warm meals a day, so we are going into the rooms for breakfast, lunch and dinner just to check in with them and make sure they are fed and see if they have any other needs,” she said.

Restaurants in the community have offered to provide free meals for the week.

“It’s so amazing to see so many different communities come together and serve, and their motives are just to get people off the street,” Mossallah said. “It’s miraculous.”

The group will continue to place as many people in hotels as possible until the weather warms up. They will also be collecting cold weather gear donations at 455 N Market St.

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.