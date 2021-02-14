ComfortCare Homes’ Valentine’s Day video celebrates connection during the COVID-19 pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Everlasting love is the theme of a video from ComfortCare Homes, featuring residents and caregivers from Wichita using sign language to sing along with “A Thousand Years” by Christina Perri.

The video, released on Facebook on Saturday, Feb. 13, shines a light on the importance of connecting with seniors, especially during the pandemic, said Micala Gingrich-Gaylord, Director of Engagement for ComfortCare Homes.

“The past year has been really tough for families and our residents who have had to spend the holidays in lockdowns or socially distanced,” said Ms. Gingrich-Gaylord. “This video gave us a great opportunity to send a message of love to all of our families who have endured so much over the winter.”

ComfortCare Homes provides residential senior care for people with dementia, Alzheimer’s, and other types of memory impairment. “Many people have a misperception that people with dementia can’t learn new skills, but we are constantly working with our residents to engage them and enhance their quality of life,” said Ms. Gingrich-Gaylord.

The Valentine’s Day video shows residents signing short phrases of the song and engaging with caregivers.

“A person doesn’t stop living just because they’ve received an Alzheimer’s diagnosis,” said Doug Stark, founder and CEO. “We take pride in how intentionally we approach the art of caregiving, especially during difficult times. Seeing the joy on our residents’ faces in this video is really special.”

The video can be seen on ComfortCare Homes’ Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.