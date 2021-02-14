Advertisement

Earp in effect for Wichita Sunday morning

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police say the city’s emergency accident reporting plan, or EARP, is in effect, because of the winter weather.

If you’re in a wreck and there are no injuries, you can drive your vehicle, and no drugs or alcohol are involved, you do not have to call 911.

Instead, swap phone numbers and insurance information, then fill out a report later.

You can do that at Wichita QuikTrips or at police substations.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Republican State Sen. Bud Estes has died. He was 75.
Kansas State Sen. Bud Estes dies
Kansas Snow Totals through Monday AM
Weather Alert Days through Monday for winter storm, dangerous wind chills
Winter Storm moves in toinght
Weather Alert: Winter Storm and bitter wind chills
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial
Valentine's Day weekend highs and lows
Weather Alert: Dangerous wind chills and accumulating snow this weekend

Latest News

Church Housing Homeless
Churches in Wichita raise money to provide shelter for those in need during extreme cold
Church Housing Homeless
Church Housing Homeless
Extreme cold impacts local restaurants over Valentine’s Day weekend
Extreme cold impacts local restaurants over Valentine’s Day weekend
Extreme cold impacts local restaurants over Valentine’s Day weekend
Extreme cold impacts local restaurants over Valentine’s Day weekend