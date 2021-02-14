Extreme cold impacts local restaurants over Valentine’s Day weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - At George’s French Bistro the tables are set and the wait list is long.

“We’ve been filled up for about a week now. We started taking Valentine’s reservations at the beginning of the year,” manager of George’s French Bistro, Paige Feil, said.

Reservations for the weekend are full, but some people will celebrate Valentine’s Day before the winter storm hits.

When that happens on Sunday, George’s says it has a wait list, in case people cancel because of the weather.

“We’ve had quite an extensive wait list going on the past two weeks, so we’ll definitely be reaching out to people tomorrow if we get last-minute cancellations, so they can come in if they choose,” Feil said.

Meanwhile, some restaurants have had to change plans last minute, like Prost.

“The cold weather impacted us in our kitchen, because our shipping containers our restaurant, it’s about 2 feet off the ground. Our drain pipes ended up freezing because of that, so it just wasn’t conducive to a nice event,” owner of Prost, Austin English, said.

But, the Valentine’s dinner will happen next week, once the weather calms down.

“We sold out in about three hours. We made sure our menu was all unique, off menu, and gave our kitchen staff the opportunity to be real creative,” English said.

And their German market is still open, and full of Valentine’s Day treats.

“The market did a really great job putting together baskets for the holiday, and we delivered several today, as a matter of fact,” English said.

Valentine’s Day is a busy one for both Prost and George’s each year. And, while the weather isn’t ideal this time, they’re still excited to serve a special meal to the community.

