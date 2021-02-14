Extremely dangerous wind chills Monday/Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that as the light snow tapers off into early Monday, extremely dangerous wind chills will be a threat regionwide (along with the slick roads).

Monday will have record cold temperatures to start the day, as much of the state wakes up to -10 to -20, and wind chills down around -30. There is a chance to see some sunshine Monday afternoon, but highs will still only reach the single digits above zero. Wind chills will remain well below zero throughout the day.

Another cold, and potentially record cold night, is likely Monday night and early Tuesday with more subzero lows likely. Tuesday afternoon will have clouds increasing from the south and west, which could bring a chance for more light snow to southern Kansas and northern Oklahoma by Tuesday night. Accumulations should be less than 2 inches.

The warming trend, albeit slow, kicks in during the second half of the week. The chance to get back above freezing will happen by Friday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy; light snow or flurries, additional T-1″ possible. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: -8 (Wind Chill: -26)

Tomorrow: Cloudy early, some breaks in the clouds by afternoon. Wind: N 10-15. High: 1.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: -10.

Tue: High: 6 Turning cloudy; chance for evening-overnight snow.

Wed: High: 16 Low: 2 AM light snow, then cloudy.

Thu: High: 23 Low: 5 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 34 Low: 14 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 40 Low: 22 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 42 Low: 27 Decreasing clouds.

