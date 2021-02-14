Weather Alert Day - Winter storm continues to push through Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Weather Alert through Monday. Today a winter storm will continue to produce light to moderate snowfall and dangerous wind chills. Tonight and Monday the snow will move out of the area, however the bitter cold wind chills will continue. Snowfall amounts reported across south-central Kansas through 8 AM range from 1.7″ at Eisenhower Airport (Wichita) to 4.5″ in Oxford (Cowley Co.). Elsewhere across Kansas reports between 1-4″ are common.

More snow is expected to move out of Oklahoma into Kansas throughout the day adding to these totals. Once the storm is over and has moved east into Missouri total snow accumulation should range from 1-3″ across northern Kansas, 3-5″ for the rest of the state, except for extreme southern and southeast Kansas (Wellington to Chanute) where 5-8″ is possible. Wind chills will also be a factor with north winds gusting to 25 mph. Wind chills will range from 15-25 degrees below zero and only get worse tonight and Monday. Lowest wind chill values are expected in the morning hours Monday and Tuesday and could drop to -25to -35 statewide. Wind Chill Warnings and Advisories have been posted statewide through Tuesday morning. Frost-bite can occur within 20-30 min at these temperatures. Record low temperatures are possible Monday and Tuesday morning as temperatures fall well below zero statewide.

Some sunshine is expected on Monday as the storm system moves east. It remains very cold through Wednesday with high temperatures in the single digits and teens. A couple of weak weather system move through on Tuesday and Wednesday, however should only produce light snow and flurries. A slow warming trend begins Thursday through next weekend, reaching the low 40s by Saturday and Sunday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

***Winter Weather Advisory- until 6AM Monday***

**Wind Chill Warning 6pm until Noon Tuesday**

Today: Snow, moderate to heavy at times, (3-5″ total, locally heavier S/E of Wichita). Wind: NE 15-20; gusty. High: 4 (Wind Chill: -19)

Tonight: Flurries after sunset and overnight. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: -7 (Wind Chill: -26)

Monday: A few flurries during the early AM, otherwise becoming partly cloudy. Wind: N 5-15. High: 5 (Wind Chill: -8)

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: -11 (Wind Chill: -25)

Tue: High: 10. Partly cloudy, flurries overnight.

Wed: High: 19. Low: 3: Mostly cloudy with light snow and flurries.

Thu: High: 27. Low: 5. Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: High: 34. Low: 10. Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 40. Low: 20. Mostly sunny. breezy.

Sun: High: 43. Low: 26. Partly cloudy.

