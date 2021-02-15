Advertisement

Buttons used to treat cat’s injuries after dog attack

Veterinarians used colorful buttons to heal a cat after he was attacked by a dog.
Veterinarians used colorful buttons to heal a cat after he was attacked by a dog.(Source: Facebook/MSPCA-Angell via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A 7-month-old cat named Juicebox has probably just used one of his nine lives.

He was attacked by his family’s dog during playtime, which left him with a broken jaw and serious facial lacerations.

To fix him, veterinarians at the Angell Animal Medical Center in Boston used a colorful innovation.

They attached buttons to wires on both sides of his cheeks. The buttons hold the sutures in place, as well as Juicebox’s jaw while it heals.

Veterinarians hope to remove the buttons next week.

Staff say Juicebox is in good spirits and looking for a new dog-free home. So far, about 150 families have reached out to adopt him.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Totals through Monday AM
Weather Alert Day - Winter storm continues to push through Kansas
Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill that extends the state’s disaster declaration and allows...
Governor Laura Kelly issues state of disaster emergency
Kansas Snow Totals through Monday AM
Weather Alert Days through Monday for winter storm, dangerous wind chills
Electric consumers in Kansas are asked to conserve energy
Kansans asked to conserve energy
Kansas Republican State Sen. Bud Estes has died. He was 75.
Kansas State Sen. Bud Estes dies

Latest News

A closer look at Alabama's efforts to get coronavirus vaccines to rural and urban areas in the...
New US COVID variants increase pressure to vaccinate people
Even though the impeachment trial is over, former President Donald Trump is still facing legal...
Trump faces more legal jeopardy
Border apprehensions have increased since January.
Biden faces pressure as US sets new course on immigration
JOB OF THE DAY
Week of February 15: Job of the Day
David Williams receives a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, Wednesday,...
COVID-19 shots might be tweaked if variants get worse