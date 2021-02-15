Advertisement

Consumers asked to conserve energy

Electric consumers in Kansas are asked to conserve energy
Electric consumers in Kansas are asked to conserve energy(Kim Rafferty)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTON, Kan. (KWCH) — Electric consumers in Kansas are asked to conserve energy beginning at 12:01 a.m. central time on Monday, Feb. 15. Sunflower Electric Power Corporation has been alerted that the extreme weather conditions have led to tightening electric supplies across a 14-state region.

Those served by Sunflower including Lane-Scott, Pioneer, Southern Pioneer, Prairie Land, Victory, Western, and Wheatland Electric cooperatives are asked to conserve energy for the next several days.

You can help protect the energy supply across the region by doing things such as turning down your thermostat and avoiding the use of your oven and clothes dryer.

Please contact Prairie Land if you have questions about the request to conserve energy over the next several days.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Snow Totals through Monday AM
Weather Alert Days through Monday for winter storm, dangerous wind chills
Kansas Republican State Sen. Bud Estes has died. He was 75.
Kansas State Sen. Bud Estes dies
Winter Storm moves in toinght
Weather Alert: Winter Storm and bitter wind chills
Snow Totals through Monday AM
Weather Alert Day - Winter storm continues to push through Kansas
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial

Latest News

Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill that extends the state’s disaster declaration and allows...
Governor Laura Kelly issues state of disaster emergency
Patrons line up to be the first customers at the Boot Hill Casino Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2009 in...
Kansas’ 4 state-owned casinos say revenue down 28% in 2020
A garbage truck picks up trash from a curbside bin.
Arkansas City sanitation shifts to four-day schedule
Wichita Police Department badge
Earp in effect for Wichita Sunday morning