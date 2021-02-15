Consumers asked to conserve energy

NORTON, Kan. (KWCH) — Electric consumers in Kansas are asked to conserve energy beginning at 12:01 a.m. central time on Monday, Feb. 15. Sunflower Electric Power Corporation has been alerted that the extreme weather conditions have led to tightening electric supplies across a 14-state region.

Those served by Sunflower including Lane-Scott, Pioneer, Southern Pioneer, Prairie Land, Victory, Western, and Wheatland Electric cooperatives are asked to conserve energy for the next several days.

You can help protect the energy supply across the region by doing things such as turning down your thermostat and avoiding the use of your oven and clothes dryer.

Please contact Prairie Land if you have questions about the request to conserve energy over the next several days.

