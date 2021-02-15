Dangerous wind chills, more snow Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that extreme cold will stick around for Tuesday as another round of snow impacts parts of Kansas late in the day.

Wind chills Tuesday morning will range from -20 to -30 degrees. This can create a frostbite risk in as little as 15 minutes, so be sure to bundle up if you are heading out during the morning.

Afternoon highs will only reach the single digits and teens. We will start the day with some sunshine before clouds start to increase ahead of our next storm system.

Snow will begin to develop in south central Kansas Tuesday evening with activity spreading into eastern Kansas later in the night. Highest amounts will fall southeast of the Turnpike. Western Kansas will miss out on this round of snow.

Warmer weather will gradually return as we head through the rest of the week. Temperatures could finally make it back above freezing on Friday with 40s possible during the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: -12

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Snow developing after 4pm. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 6

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with light snow. Trace - 1″ Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 2

Wed: High: 17 Cloudy with morning flurries.

Thu: High: 24 Low: 4 Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 34 Low: 11 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 39 Low: 22 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sun: High: 45 Low: 29 Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy. Windy.

