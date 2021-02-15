Advertisement

Dangerously low wind chills extend into Monday, Tuesday

Storm Team 12 says frostbite is a concern Monday morning as wind chills drop to about -30° to...
Storm Team 12 says frostbite is a concern Monday morning as wind chills drop to about -30° to -40° in Kansas.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the snow has all but come to a stop. However, the incredible cold spell remains in place. Wake-up temperatures between -5 and -15 feel as cold as 35 degrees below zero. A Wind Chill Warning is in effect today for feels like temperatures between -15 and -30 this afternoon. Actual temperatures will climb into the lower single digits.

The snow is winding down and we are only expecting scattered snow showers, especially along and east of the Turnpike through midday. Cloudy skies this afternoon will clear-out some overnight and that will send temperatures into record low territory. Most of us will be in between -10 and -15 on Tuesday morning.

Another weather maker will give south-central Kansas a glancing blow Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. Light snowfall is possible, especially southeast of Wichita, but we are talking an inch or two of accumulation.

The rest of the week looks quiet with a slow warming trend. Temperatures should climb above freezing on Friday for the first time in nearly two weeks! Even warmer weather returns this weekend as temperatures top-out in the 40s and 50s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning snow showers; cloudy and very cold. Wind: N 10-15. High: 1.

Tonight: Clearing; record cold. Wind: N/E 5-10. Low: -10.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; p.m. snow showers. Wind: E/SE 5-15. High: 8.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy with light snow. Wind: E/NE 5-10. Low: 5.

Wed: High: 19. Low: 3: Morning snow showers, otherwise cloudy.

Thu: High: 24. Low: 14. Partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 37. Low: 22. Mostly sunny, warmer.

Sat: High: 42. Low: 29. Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 45. Low 25. Partly cloudy, becoming breezy.

