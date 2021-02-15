Advertisement

Kelly signs state of emergency as frigid cold grips Kansas

Gov. Laura Kelly
Gov. Laura Kelly
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly has declared a state of disaster for Kansas as frigid temperatures and life-threatening wind chills continue to grip the state.

Wind chills dropped as low as minus 30 in some areas overnight Sunday and temperatures will struggle to be above zero, adding to nearly a week of extremely low temperatures in much of the state, The National Weather Service said.

Most government offices and schools were closed because of the Presidents Day holiday and authorities were pleading with residents to stay home.

The low temperatures put stress on utility and natural gas providers, which were asking customers to conserve energy during the cold snap. The emergency declaration allows of state resources and personnel to be used to help with response or recovery operations under certain circumstances.

“As the extreme cold temperatures continue to affect the region, we are urging Kansans to conserve energy in order to help ensure a continued supply of natural gas and electricity and keep their own personal costs down,” Kelly said.

The freezing conditions were expected to last through Tuesday in much of the state before temperatures gradually warm during the week.

Winter Weather Press Briefing

Join me live at 2:30 p.m. for an update on extreme winter weather in Kansas.

Posted by Governor Laura Kelly on Monday, February 15, 2021

