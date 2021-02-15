Advertisement

Kansas’ 4 state-owned casinos say revenue down 28% in 2020

Patrons line up to be the first customers at the Boot Hill Casino Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2009 in...
Patrons line up to be the first customers at the Boot Hill Casino Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2009 in Dodge City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas’ four state-owned casinos reported a 28% drop in revenue last year when they were closed for two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The four casinos in Kansas City, Mulvane, Dodge City and Pittsburg generated about $300 million revenue in 2020, down from $416 million the year before. That means state and local governments are receiving less money from gambling.

The Kansas Lottery’s executive director Stephen Durrell said the casinos had a difficult year just like many other businesses.

The casinos were closed from March 17 to May 22. And ever since reopening, the casinos have been operating at reduced capacity.

