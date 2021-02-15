Advertisement

KCC issues emergency order to ensure natural gas, electricity are available

(KY3)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Corporation Commission has issued an emergency order directing utilities under its jurisdiction to ensure customers receive enough natural gas and electricity during the extreme cold weather.

“It’s in every Kansan’s best interest to conserve electricity and natural gas over the next few days when possible,” said KCC Chairperson Andrew French. “Reducing your usage will help ensure everyone continues to receive these services, and it will save you money on future utility bills.”

Utilities are experiencing wholesale gas prices anywhere from 10 to 200 times higher than normal. Those costs will eventually impact customers through increases in monthly natural gas and electric bills.

The order also authorizes every jurisdictional electric and natural gas distribution utility that incurs extraordinary costs associated with ensuring customers receive adequate utility service to defer the costs to a regulatory asset account for future review by the Commission.

To view the order in its entirety, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electric companies gearing up for possible power outages due to the winter weather this weekend
Kansas energy companies complete rotating outages
Snow Totals through Monday AM
Weather Alert Day - Winter storm continues to push through Kansas
Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill that extends the state’s disaster declaration and allows...
Governor Laura Kelly issues state of disaster emergency
Some Wichitans woke up to no power Monday morning.
Some Wichitans wake up to no power early Monday morning
Electric consumers in Kansas are asked to conserve energy
Kansans asked to conserve energy

Latest News

Record-breaking cold could lead to bank-breaking energy bills
Gov. Laura Kelly
Kelly signs state of emergency as frigid cold grips Kansas
Electric companies gearing up for possible power outages due to the winter weather this weekend
Kansas energy companies complete rotating outages
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Hundreds pay respects to actor Cicely Tyson at her viewing