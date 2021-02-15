Advertisement

NC GOP to vote on censuring Burr after impeachment vote

FILE - Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions...
FILE - Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 30, 2020.(Al Drago/Pool via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina Republican Party is expected to vote Monday on whether to censure Sen. Richard Burr over his vote to convict former President Donald Trump during Trump’s second impeachment trial.

Party spokesman Tim Wigginton told multiple news outlets Sunday that the group’s central committee would meet for the vote Monday night.

Burr is one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump of “incitement of insurrection.” Burr initially voted against the trial’s constitutionality, but said he resolved to be an “impartial juror” once the full Senate decided to proceed.

North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement Saturday that Burr’s vote to convict “in a trial that he declared unconstitutional is shocking and disappointing.”

Burr said in a statement after the trial that Trump “bears responsibility” for the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

“The evidence is compelling that President Trump is guilty of inciting an insurrection against a coequal branch of government and that the charge rises to the level of high Crimes and Misdemeanors,” Burr stated Saturday. “Therefore, I have voted to convict.”

Ultimately, Trump was acquitted of the charge because the 57-43 vote fell short of the two-thirds majority needed for conviction.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow Totals through Monday AM
Weather Alert Day - Winter storm continues to push through Kansas
Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill that extends the state’s disaster declaration and allows...
Governor Laura Kelly issues state of disaster emergency
Kansas Snow Totals through Monday AM
Weather Alert Days through Monday for winter storm, dangerous wind chills
Electric consumers in Kansas are asked to conserve energy
Kansans asked to conserve energy
Kansas Republican State Sen. Bud Estes has died. He was 75.
Kansas State Sen. Bud Estes dies

Latest News

"They've been dealing with this crisis from day one...they've been left on their own,"...
Activists fear Biden’s commitment to higher minimum wage
The ground at the Alamo is covered in snow,
Snow at the Alamo
This image shows the main page of the HealthCare.gov website on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
New enrollment window opens for health insurance shoppers
As snow fell across Texas, including in downtown San Antonio, officials were discouraging...
Power cut across Texas as snow, ice blanket southern Plains
Natalie watches hot water evaporate
Natalie watches hot water evaporate