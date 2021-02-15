Advertisement

Sedgwick County vaccination sites open Monday

A District 60 staff member received a COVID-19 vaccination over the frigid Valentine's Day weekend.(Pueblo City Schools)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County said its COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be open on Monday.

The county said the Wichita Transit Center and INTRUST Bank Arena will remain open for appointments to residents who are 70 years old or older and healthcare professionals.

Click here to schedule your appointment

The Sedgwick County Health Department’s sampling/ testing site at Extension Center will be closed today because the county said other providers.

If you’re heading out to get your shot, be sure to bundle up. Storm Team 12 says Monday’s high temperature for Wichita is 1 degree.

