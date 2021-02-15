Sedgwick County vaccination sites open Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County said its COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be open on Monday.

The county said the Wichita Transit Center and INTRUST Bank Arena will remain open for appointments to residents who are 70 years old or older and healthcare professionals.

The Sedgwick County Health Department’s sampling/ testing site at Extension Center will be closed today because the county said other providers.

If you’re heading out to get your shot, be sure to bundle up. Storm Team 12 says Monday’s high temperature for Wichita is 1 degree.

