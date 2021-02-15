Advertisement

Shockers reschedule 2 meetings with SMU

By AAC media release
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AAC Media Release) - The American Athletic Conference has announced changes to the men’s basketball schedule.

SMU and Wichita State will play two times in four days, including Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT on ESPN or ESPN2 in Wichita, Kan., and Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT in Dallas on ESPNU. The two teams’ first game was originally scheduled for Jan. 17.

The East Carolina-Wichita State game scheduled for Dec. 30 will not be rescheduled and two teams’ only regular-season contest will take place on Feb. 21 at noon ET/11 a.m. CT on ESPNU in Wichita.

