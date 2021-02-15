Snow, wind and cold make it challenging to keep roads clear

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Efforts continue as plows work to clear roads from the latest winter storm. It’s as winds and record cold temperatures complicate those efforts.

The Kansas Department of Transportation said they will have crews out all night through tomorrow to help make the roads safe for drivers. For those on the roads, most spent the day going nice and slow.

“Not too bad. At least one lane is kind of open,” Tamara Willis said. “Just slowing down a little bit. They’re not really slick but a lot of the snow is really blowing around.”

Willis and her family are driving back home to northeast Kansas from Oklahoma. Heading the other direction, it has been a slower trip for truck driver Tonya Campbell.

“It’s like eating an elephant, you just do it one chunk at a time. That’s all you can do,” Campbell said.

After dealing with ice last week, KDOT says the snow right now is actually a relief. Although, the three to five inches that fell in southern Kansas meant roads were partially to completely covered with snow.

“It is challenging to get all of that snow plowed off the road, Tom Hein, KDOT Wichita Public Affairs Manager, said. “Especially, as it continues to come down. As we have more forecast over night. It’s a challenge to get all the lanes cleaned off.”

Hein said part of that challenge with KDOT’s Wichita office, is the wind that is blowing this powdery snow around.

“We’re going to see some drifting and that’s just going to continue, plus those winds add to the wind chill which endangers everyone,” Hein said. “So, if you do have any kind of mechanical breakdown or a wreck or an accident or some reason where you’re sitting somewhere hear traffic, stay in your vehicle and stay buckled up. Make your calls.”

Hein said there has been a number of crashes and slide-offs Sunday, and the biggest thing they need from drivers is to slow down.

