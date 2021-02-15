Some Wichitans wake up to no power early Monday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some people who live in and around Wichita didn’t have to go outside to deal with falling temperatures. Evergy reported about 140 people without power as of 4:30 a.m.

The energy company didn’t give an exact cause of the outage. Viewers emailed us reporting the outage. Within about 30 minutes, some said their power had been restored, “Thank God for gas fireplaces working off batteries!”

With temperatures expected to dip below zero through the middle of the week, here are a few steps you can take when the power goes out:

Close off unneeded rooms to avoid wasting heat.

Stuff towels or rags in cracks under doors.

Close blinds or curtains to keep in some heat.

Eat and drink. Food provides the body with energy for producing its own heat.

Drink lots of water and other non-caffeinated, non-alcoholic drinks to prevent dehydration. Cold air is very dry.

Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing. Remove layers to prevent overheating, perspiration, and subsequent chill.

Notify your provider via their app, website or phone call.

Evergy is also asking its customers to conserve energy now through Feb. 17. The tips you can take to help and save on your bill, if you can do so safely, include:

Lowering the thermostat to at least 68 degrees.

Lowering the water heater temperature to 120 degrees.

Unplug electronics and turn off lights that aren’t being used.

Not using an oven or gas stovetop to heat a home.

Allow faucets to trickle to help prevent frozen pipes.

Limit use of natural gas fireplaces.

Install insulating drapes/shades or use weather-sealing tape.

