Status for Sedgwick County hospitals upgraded to ‘good’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Gradually, COVID-19 numbers continue on a positive trend in Sedgwick County with fewer new total cases and a positive test rate below 6 percent. The hospital situation in Sedgwick County also continues to get better.

The latest COVID-19 data from Sedgwick County shows the status of hospitals in the area is now listed as “good.” For the first time since October, there are less than 100 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Sedgwick County. Thirty of those are in the ICU, down from 45 just last week.

The latest data updated on Monday also shows that for the first time since October, there is a number listed for approximate ICU beds available. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard shows about 18 ICU beds available.

While the change is encouraging, health leaders at the state and local level emphasize the importance of continuing to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19, including more frequent hand washing, social distancing and wearing masks in public.

