Tow truck companies stay busy during extreme cold stretch

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Area towing companies have been busy because of the snow and some slick roads. But, they have actually been busy for the last week due to the extreme cold stretch.

Dennis Demille and his wife, Katherine, own Skeeter’s Towing in Newton, with three tow trucks ready to respond at any minute.

“Normally, I always plug my truck in every night to keep the engine warm, but I haven’t shut it off in four days,” Demille said. “I’ve been running it non-stop just so it will be running when I’m called to go out and take care of somebody.”

Deanna Watson, dispatcher at Arrow Wrecker Services in Wichita, said they’ve had five drivers assisting people non-stop, all weekend.

“Lots of semi-trucks with gelled fuel because of the extreme cold. Other vehicles like today when the snow came, running into curbs because they can’t see the curb in the snow and sliding off of highways, exit ramps,” Watson said.

Both towing companies say they’ve responded to almost as many stranded vehicles as they have to dead batteries.

“This weekend has been pretty mellow thank God because last week we normally do 7-8 tows a day, we were doing 14-15 a day last week,” Demille said. “Sleep was a thing of the past.”

Demille and Watson said with the amount of calls they are getting, it might take them upwards of an hour to reach those who are stranded.

Keeping a blanket and extra supplies in your car is recommended to stay warm while waiting for a tow truck.

