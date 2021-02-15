Advertisement

Two dead, one critically hurt in rural Kansas shooting

Two people are dead after an apparent shooting on Saturday night in Douglas County.
Two people are dead after an apparent shooting on Saturday night in Douglas County.(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (AP) — Two people have died and a third person was critically hurt in a rural shooting a few miles northwest of Lawrence on Saturday.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Jenn Hethcoat said Sunday that a man who was taken to the hospital after the Saturday evening shooting had died. Another man died at the scene, and a third victim remained hospitalized Sunday with critical injuries.

The Lawrence Journal-World reported that at least two people exchanged gunfire, according to police radio traffic, but officials haven’t released many details about the shooting.

The names of the victims had not been released as of Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at a rural property north of Lake View Lake, which is about 7 miles (11.27 kilometers) northwest of Lawrence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

