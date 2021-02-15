Advertisement

UK variant of COVID-19 identified in Sedgwick County

Scientists at the Sanger Institute outside Cambridge, England, are tracking and tracing...
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A second Kansas case of the United Kingdom, or UK, variant known as B.1.1.7, has been identified in Sedgwick County, the Kansas Department of Health and Enviroment confirmed in a Monday-afternoon news release.

The first case was identified earlier this month at Fort Hays State University in Ellis County.

“A case investigation has been conducted and close contacts notified. The case investigation indicates that the person likely became infected while traveling out of state. Further details concerning the patient, including demographics, will not be released,” the KDHE said.

The state said the variant was determined through testing at KDHE laboratories.

“This finding does not change our public health recommendations. We continue to encourage people to take the appropriate precautions. This includes wearing a mask that fits snuggly around the nose and face and has multiple layers of fabric or layering thinner masks with an additional cloth face mask to improve the fit. Kansans should also follow isolation and quarantine recommendations, practice physical distancing, good hygiene, staying home if ill and getting the vaccine if you are able to, once the supply is sufficient,” KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said.

Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne added that “this finding also shows the importance of getting tested for COVID-19.”

