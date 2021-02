Week of February 15: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -

MONDAY: Pre-Engineered Metal Building Installer | Mahaney Group | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11386044 | Additional positions available on KansasWorks.com include project manager/estimator, marketing communications specialist, service crew member, mechanic, architectural sheet metal installer and commercial roofer

TUESDAY: Reliability Technician | Great Plains Industries - GPI | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11379917 | Additional positions available on KansasWorks.com include product technician, material handler, meter team assembly, pump team assembly

WEDNESDAY: Registered Nurse | Starkey | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11390662 | Additional positions available at KansasWorks.com and starkey.org/careers-at-starkey/ including Direct Support Professionals, Behavior Support Specialists and CNA’s – all offering a $500 hiring bonus

THURSDAY: Buyer - Corp | HM Dunn Aerosystems | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11395965/ | Additional positions available on KansasWorks.com are NC programmer, structural assembler and stretch press machine operator

FRIDAY: Production Operator | BG Products, Inc | El Dorado | https://www.kansasworks.com/ada/r/jobs/11338138 | Multiple additional openings available on KansasWorks.com including material handler, facilities maintenance tech, purchasing clerk, lathe machinist

